Sen. Akshar names his NYS Senate 2020 Woman of Distinction for the 52nd district

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- New York State Senator Fred Akshar recognized Hospital Heroes organizer Vaness Moschak as his 2020 Woman of Distinction for the 52nd Senate District.

Moschak, an assistant principal for the PALS program at Broome-Tioga BOCES, organized the Binghamton Hospital Heroes Meals volunteer group, a meal delivery service that started in the early weeks of the pandemic.

Hospital Heroes is comprised of 51 volunteers from Broome-Tioga BOCES and more than 65 local businesses.

"Honestly when it started I thought it would be one day of donating meals and then it quickly became weeks. It became 12 weeks and a growth, a response from the community. It became a passion project." said Moschak

Hospital Heroes provided meals for Lourdes and UHS hospital sites for 12 weeks, delivering 11,300 meals and recieving $10,019 in grants.

Moschak thanks everyone involved in her passion project, as it could not have happened with out all of their hard work.