Some more dry weather is on the way

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Any early showers taper with just a slight chance of a shower or two toward morning. Wind: SW 3-7 Low: 57-62

Friday: Any cloud early early turn to partly cloudy skies. Less muggy by afternoon. Wind: NW 7-14 High: 70-75

Friday Night: Partly cloudy to clear with valley fog. Cool. Wind: Light Low: 43-52



Forecast Discussion:



Partly cloudy to clear skies are expected through the evening and any sprinkles end. Clouds are expected to increase a bit tonight ahead of a mugginess-removing cold front toward morning. There is a very small chance of a predawn shower or sprinkle with lows tonight in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Friday brings sun and clouds and progressively more comfortable weather through the day. Highs stay in the low 70s. Overnight Friday will be cool with clear skies and some valley fog. Lows range in the 40s to low 50s.



The weekend looks great at this time with dry weather expected both days. It looks like some more clouds come in for Sunday. We're electing to keep it dry for the time being. Highs stay in the low to mid 70s. Labor Day looks dry with sunshine and clouds. Highs stay in the mid 70s.



Tuesday and Wednesday both bring a lot of dry weather. The chance of a shower is 20% Wednesday. Highs remain in the mid to upper 70s. Next Thursday stays mild with highs in the mid 70s.