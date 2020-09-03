Temple classes move online after positive virus cases spike

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Temple University has announced that the majority of classes will shift online through the end of the semester because of rising numbers of positive coronavirus cases. School officials said in an emailed statement Thursday that the university said they had tried in-person classes because students had overwhelmingly expressed a preference to come back to campus. But after talking to city Health Department officials, the university’s leadership decided to shift about 95% of classes online. The cases at Temple have been the cause of a recent uptick in positive cases recorded at the city. Health Commissioner Thomas Farley said many students testing positive live off-campus.