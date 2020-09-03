Trump hones law and order message in Pennsylvania

LATROBE, Pennsylvania (AP) — President Donald Trump on Thursday honed the “law and order” message he intends to wield against his Democratic rival, Joe Biden, with two months to go until Election Day, stepping up attacks that his campaign believes are resonating with battleground state voters. The rally comes as Trump’s campaign is claiming signs of momentum in Pennsylvania — a longtime Democratic stronghold that Trump won by less than 45,000 votes in 2016. Trump was speaking in front of a crowd of hundreds packed into an airport hanger, where people stood closely together and few were seen wearing masks, despite the continued pandemic.