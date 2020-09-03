Two dead after Chenango County vehicle crash

CHENANGO COUNTY (WBNG) -- New York State Police say they responded to a fatal two-person vehicle crash in the Town of German today.

A passerby along County Road 2 who had seen marks in the road, downed trees, and brush found a crashed vehicle and called 911.

Officials say a preliminary investigation found the vehicle went off the roadway for unknown reasons and crashed, ejecting two people from the car. Both bodies were taken to Lourdes Hospital for autopsy.

Officials say the investigation is ongoing. Further details on the identification of the deceased are to come.