‘Whip/Nae Nae’ rapper charged in attempted hatchet attack

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Silento, the rapper known for the 2015 hit “Watch Me (Whip/Nae Nae),” has been charged with trying to hit two people with a hatchet in their home. Los Angeles prosecutors alleged Thursday that the 22-year-old Silento, whose legal name is Richard Hawk, walked into a stranger’s unlocked home and swung the hatchet at the two people inside before one of them disarmed him. He is charged with assault with a deadly weapon and is being held in jail on $105,000 jail. He is scheduled to be arraigned Friday. An email seeking comment from his manager was not immediately returned.