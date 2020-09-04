Arrieta expected to start for the Phillies against Mets

Philadelphia Phillies (18-15, second in the NL East) vs. New York Mets (17-21, fourth in the NL East)

Flushing, Queens; Friday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Philadelphia: Jake Arrieta (2-4, 6.49 ERA) New York: Rick Porcello (1-4, 6.00 ERA)

LINE: Mets 1; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: New York and Philadelphia will face off on Friday.

The Mets are 11-15 against the rest of their division. The New York offense has compiled a .271 batting average as a team this season, good for first in the majors. Robinson Cano leads the team with an average of .375.

The Phillies are 15-7 against opponents from the NL East. Philadelphia has slugged .462, good for fourth in the National League. Rhys Hoskins leads the club with a .546 slugging percentage, including 16 extra-base hits and seven home runs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dominic Smith leads the Mets with 19 extra base hits and is slugging .630.

Hoskins leads the Phillies with 16 extra base hits and is batting .269.

INJURIES: Mets: Noah Syndergaard: (elbow), Corey Oswalt: (bicep), Steven Matz: (shoulder), Dellin Betances: (right lat), Eduardo Nunez: (knee), Jed Lowrie: (knee), Rene Rivera: (elbow), Tomas Nido: (undisclosed).

Phillies: David Robertson: (elbow), Seranthony Dominguez: (elbow), Jose Alvarez: (undisclosed), Scott Kingery: (back).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.