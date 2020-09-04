Authorities find bones in Illinois based on killer’s remarks

PERU, Ill. (AP) — Authorities are analyzing bones found in Illinois to determine if they are the remains of a woman whom a convicted serial killer imprisoned in Ohio claims he killed about 15 years ago. LaSalle County Sheriff Tom Templeton tells the Journal Star in Peoria that investigators found two small bones that could be human on Wednesday at a now-shuttered truck wash in Peru, Illinois. That’s where Dellmus Colvin says he dumped the woman’s body after killing herStar. The bones were taken to an Illinois State Police forensic anthropologist for analysis. Colvin claims to have killed dozens of women.