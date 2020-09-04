Commerce secretary sued in plan to move whales for research

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — An animals rights group is suing to stop a Connecticut aquarium from acquiring five more beluga whales for research. Friends of Animals says the belugas would be harmed by the trip from a Canadian aquarium to Mystic Aquarium, and from being removed from long-term relationships with other belugas. The group filed the lawsuit Thursday in federal court against Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross and the National Marine Fisheries Service. Federal officials said they do not comment on pending litigation. The aquarium says the research is vital to boosting endangered beluga populations.