Cuomo announces COVID-19 dashboard for schools

(WBNG) -- Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Thursday the state will launch an online coronavirus dashboard for parents and teachers.

Cuomo said every school district in the state will be required to provide the New York State Department of Health with daily data of positive COVID-19 tests.

Schools will have to submit their data starting Tuesday, Sept. 8 and the tracker will be available on Wednesday, Sept. 9.

Cuomo hopes the tracking dashboard gives parents and teachers some confidence that the district's plans are being implemented.