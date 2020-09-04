Fireworks factory fire kills 5 workers in southern India

NEW DELHI (AP) — Police say a blaze at a fireworks factory in southern India has killed five workers and injured another four. Police say the injured have been taken to a hospital while the cause of the fire is being investigated. All workers have been accounted for at the small licensed manufacturing unit in a village near Cuddalore, 118 miles south of Chennai, the capital of Tamil Nadu state. Fireworks manufacturing is a big business in India, with firecrackers often used in festivals and weddings. Many illegal factories with little safety precautions produce firecrackers that are cheaper to buy than legally made ones. In September last year, a large explosion at a fireworks factory killed 22 people in northern Punjab state.