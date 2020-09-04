Get ready for some great weather

FRIDAY: Early clouds, becoming mostly sunny. High 74 (70-76) Wind NW 10-15 mph

FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear. Low 50 (48-54) Wind Var 3-8 mph

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. High 72 (70-76) Wind W 5-10 mph

A cold front will give us some early clouds today. As the front moves east and high pressure moves in, we'll have mostly sunny skies.

Pleasant weather will continue for most of the Labor Day Weekend. A few upper level waves will give us some clouds, but with dry air in place, excluding a couple showers, we'll be dry.

It looks like cold front approaching Monday, Labor Day, won't make it through, so we've taken that slight chance of showers out of the forecast.

This front will rebound northward. With this happening, we'll keep showers out of the forecast until Wednesday and Thursday. Along with the dry weather, high temperatures will climb to near 80 with lows near 60.

