Here is the latest Pennsylvania sports news from The Associated Press

TORONTO (AP) — Ivan Provorov scored at 15:03 of the second overtime and the Philadelphia Flyers beat the New York Islanders 5-4 to force a deciding Game 7. Kevin Hayes, James van Riemsdyk, Michael Raffl and Scott Laughton also scored for Philadelphia, which won a third overtime game in a postseason series for the first time. Carter Hart made a career-high 49 saves. Mathew Barzal and Derick Brassard each had a goal and an assist, and Anders Lee and Matt Martin also scored for New York, which trailed 2-0 midway through the first period before taking leads of 3-2 and 4-3. Semyon Varlamov stopped 26 shots. Game 7 is Saturday, with the winner advancing to face Tampa Bay in the conference finals.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Alec Bohm hit a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the 10th inning and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the Washington Nationals 6-5 on Thursday, completing a four-game sweep. The Phillies have won nine of 10 to improve to three games over .500. The defending World Series champion Nationals have lost six straight and nine of 10 to fall to 12-23. Trea Turner hit an inside-the-park homer and Michael Taylor went deep for Washington.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Dick Allen’s No. 15 was retired by the Philadelphia Phillies in a ceremony Thursday, a long overdue honor for one of the franchise’s greatest players who fought against racism during a tumultuous period with the team in the 1960s. The 78-year-old Allen thanked Phillies managing partner John Middleton, who broke from the team’s longstanding “unwritten” policy of only retiring the number of players who are in the Hall of Fame.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — First-time father Bryan Reynolds hit a three-run homer in his return from paternity leave to lead the Pittsburgh Pirates past the Chicago Cubs 6-2. Reynolds, who along with wife Blair welcomed son Reese on Monday, sent a drive off Alec Mills into the seats in right field in the third inning for his third home run of the season to help Pittsburgh snap a four-game losing streak. Reynolds also doubled leading off the second and celebrated by pretending to rock a baby to sleep.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Steelers center Maurkice Pouncey says he’s still not thrilled with the collective bargaining agreement between the NFL and the players’ association. The two sides agreed to a lengthy extension in March. Pouncey says the players should have held out for more money. Pouncey, an eight-time Pro Bowler, says he doesn’t believe the owners when they complain about potential revenue shortfalls. Despite his stance, the 31-year-old says he’s eager to start his 11th season in the middle of Pittsburgh’s offensive line.

UNDATED (AP) — The NFC East hasn’t had a repeat winner in 16 years, but Philadelphia at least has a head start on the concept. The defending division champion is the only team with a repeat head coach in 2020 in Doug Pederson. Joe Judge is a first-time boss at 38 for the New York Giants. Mike McCarthy takes over in Dallas after a year away from football following his firing in Green Bay. Ron Rivera didn’t wait to jump back in. The two-time Coach of the Year is taking over a troubled Washington franchise after getting fired in Carolina.