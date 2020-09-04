Japan bracing for dangerously powerful typhoon

TOKYO (AP) — Japan is bracing for a dangerously powerful typhoon approaching its southern regions this weekend on the heels of an earlier storm that injured dozens of people in the country and on the Korean Peninsula. Weather forecasters say Typhoon Haishen, or Sea God in Chinese, could bring nearly unprecedentedly severe rain, rough waves and high tides to Okinawa and Kyushu by early Sunday. They urged people in the typhoon’s path to take precautions and secure extra stocks of water, food and other necessities. Officials say Haishen is comparable to a September 1959 typhoon that killed more than 5,000 people in central Japan.