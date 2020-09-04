Man charged in slaying of infant struck by stray bullet

PITTSBURGH (AP) — A man has been charged with homicide in the shooting death of an infant who was struck by a stray bullet that went into his family’s apartment during a shootout on a Pittsburgh street, Authorities said Friday that 29-year-old Andre Crawford, of McKeesport, was also charged with attempted homicide and a weapons offense. It wasn’t known if he’s retained an attorney. The charges stem from the Aug. 24 shooting death of Zykier Young. The year-old boy was sleeping in his family’s apartment when he was struck in the head by a bullet that traveled through two walls before it hit him. Authorities haven’t said what sparked the shootout.