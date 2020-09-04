Union head: Officers in suffocation death followed training

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — A police union leader says the officers involved in the suffocation death of Daniel Prude in Rochester, New York, were just following their training when they put a hood over his head and pinned him to the ground for two minutes before noticing he wasn’t breathing. Locust Club President Michael Mazzeo made his first comments in defense of the officers Friday, a day after seven officers were suspended for their roles in the March death. Mazzeo says the officers were in a difficult position, trying to help someone who appeared to have mental illness. He says they didn’t intend to harm Prude.