Pleasant Labor Day weekend weather is expected

Tonight: Clear and chilly. Valley fog. Wind: Light Low: 42-52

Saturday: Partly cloudy. Clouds increase later in the day. Wind: W 7-14 High: 70-75

Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy. A few showers are possible. Wind: Light Low: 51-57

Sunday: Sun and clouds. Slight chance of a sprinkle or shower. Chance of rain is 20% High: 75, Low: 54

Monday: Sun to partly sunny later in the day. Windy. High: 79, Low: 61

Tuesday: Partly sunny. 20% chance of showers. High: 80, Low: 57

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, muggy and warm. 30% chance of showers. High: 80, Low: 63

Thursday: 30% chance of showers or storms. Muggy. High: 79, Low: 59

Friday: Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of some showers. High: 78, Low: 55

Forecast Discussion:

High pressure is building into our area and we expect generally quiet weather through the weekend. A weak disturbance could touch off a few showers overnight Saturday and maybe again on Sunday, but precipitation chances are quite low, at 20% or less.

Tonight will be quite chilly under clear skies. Lows range in the low 40s to low 50s. Valley fog is expected. Sunshine starts the day Saturday with some more clouds possible later in the day into the overnight with the approach of the weak disturbance mentioned above. Highs Saturday will be in the low to mid 70s and overnight temperatures drop into the 50s by Sunday morning.

There is a very small chance of a sprinkle or shower Sunday. Sun and clouds are expected with highs in the mid 70s.

Labor Day brings an increase in clouds through the day. We're keeping the day dry but it does look quite windy. Gusts could reach 30mph as we get squeezed between high pressure over Nova Scotia and Newfoundland and a low pressure in northern Ontario. Highs will be around 80.







Tuesday and Wednesday are both unsettled with chances of rain around 20-30%. It will turn more humid with highs nearing 80. Thursday could see some showers or a storm as well. Highs stay in the upper 70s to near 80.