State: Lawmaker advocated burning Black Lives Matter houses

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A New Hampshire lawmaker is being investigated over a Facebook post that advocated for burning and looting houses displaying Black Lives Matter signs. The state attorney general’s office sent a letter with a copy of the post by Republican Rep. James Spillane to House Speaker Steve Shurtleff. Sean Locke of the attorney general office’s says that he has received complaints about the post, and that members of the Black Lives Matter movement have expressed fears they might become targets of violence. Shurtleff is a Democrat and has called for Spillane to resign. Messages were left with Spillane seeking comment.