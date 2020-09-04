Thai students turn agitators for educational reform

BANGKOK (AP) — She has the air of a studious pupil, heading for a date with her homework. But Benjamaporn Nivas is actually meeting a friend to attempt to shake up the Thai education order. They’re members of a new student activist group and they’re a hot topic nationwide. The self-named “Bad Students” group arrived with a bang last month. The scenes at the Education Ministry amazed the Thai public: around 400 high school pupils, in uniform, thronging the building, chanting, cheering and yelling for the minister to resign. So far the group has been short on practical recommendations, but they are expected to announce more details of the changes they are seeking at Saturday’s rally.