Pennsylvania voters out in force in key battleground

Voters are turning out in force in the key presidential battleground state of Pennsylvania as Donald Trump and Joe Biden headline a statewide election in which millions of ballots have already been cast. Long lines formed at many polling places Tuesday as voters also decided races for Congress, the General Assembly and a trio of statewide offices. Election officials caution the winner might not be known for days as counties begin tabulating more than 2.5 million votes cast ahead of time. Trump and native son Biden have frequently visited the state. Each sees victory here as crucial to their chances of winning the White House.