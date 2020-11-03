Honus Wagner card sells at auction for more than 1.4 million

RUNNEMEDE, N.J. (AP) — A Honus Wagner baseball card has sold for more than $1.4 million. The price was a record for the rare T-206 card of the Pittsburgh Pirates great, the highlight of the Goldin Auctions October Legends Auction. Also fetching a record price was the basketball rookie card of Michael Jordan, which sold for more than $124,000. Other notable sales included a 1952 Topps Mickey Mantle baseball card that sold for more than $584,000 and a 1958 Pele card that topped $295,000, a record for a soccer card. Several items from Cal Ripken Jr.’s personal collection netted $1.2 million, with the money going to the family foundation.