Hurricane Eta slams into Nicaragua as Category 4 storm

MANAGUA, Nicaragua (AP) — The heart of powerful Hurricane Eta began has moved ashore in Nicaragua with devastating winds and rains that have already destroyed rooftops and caused rivers to overflow. And more days of rain are in the forecast. Eta is a Category 4 hurricane with winds of 140 mph and it made landfall after grinding for hours just off the coast. Authorities in Nicaragua and Honduras have moved people from outer islands and low-lying areas to shelters. Residents also scrambled to shore up their homes, but few structures along Nicaragua’s remote Caribbean coast were built to withstand such force.