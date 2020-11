VESTAL (WBNG) -- A water main break on NY 201 southbound at Vestal Road has slowed traffic over the 201 bridge Tuesday, according to the Town of Vestal's website.

The County Route 44 exit ramp in Vestal is blocked as well.

Traffic has been directed to Route 434 East or West for various re entry points.

For the latest on the traffic, go to the 511NY website by clicking here.