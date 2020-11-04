A look at what’s ahead in Pennsylvania ballot counting

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — All of Pennsylvania’s 18 members of Congress sought reelection, and in early results at least 14 won. The Republican winners are John Joyce, Brian Fitzpatrick, Mike Kelly, Fred Keller, Guy Reschenthaler, Glenn Thompson, Lloyd Smucker and Dan Meuser. The Democrats who won are Mike Doyle, Dwight Evans, Mary Gay Scanlon, Chrissy Houlahan, Brendan Boyle and Madeleine Dean. Higher-profile congressional races and races for attorney general, auditor general and treasurer remain unresolved. Election officials caution that full results of Tuesday’s election may take some time. Voters did not need an excuse for the first time to vote by mail.