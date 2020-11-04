Beautiful weather coming up!

Tonight: Clear. Wind: SE 4-8 mph. Low: 40 (37-42)

Thursday: Partly sunny. Wind: S 5-9 mph. High: 62 (60-65)

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy. Wind: Light. Low: 42 (40-45)

Forecast Discussion

After a chilly start to the week, we start our warm up today! High pressure building in will bring us a really nice stretch of weather for the next few days. Skies will be clear tonight with lows near 40.

Thursday and Friday will bring a little bit more cloud cover than what we saw today, but we'll still see some sunshine. Highs will be in the low to mid 60s. The weekend brings some more sun with highs in the mid to upper 60s. We'll continue this beautiful weather to start next week too.

A cold front will approach the area Tuesday into Wednesday bringing our next chance for showers. Lows throughout the week will remain in the 40s.

Enjoy the great weather this week! :)