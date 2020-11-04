Democrats’ Senate drive halted by GOP; key races undecided

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats are facing increasingly long odds in the battle for control of the Senate. But it was too soon for Republicans to take a victory lap Wednesday, although they brushed back multiple challengers to protect their majority. In Maine, Republican Sen. Susan Collins won the hardest-fought race of her career. Key races in North Carolina and Michigan remained undecided into Wednesday and at least one in Georgia was headed to a runoff in January. It was a jarring outcome for Democrats who had devised an expanded political map, eager to counter President Donald Trump and his party’s grip on the Senate.