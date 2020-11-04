Ethiopia nears war as PM orders military into defiant region

ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia (AP) — Ethiopia’s Nobel Peace Prize-winning prime minister has ordered the military to confront the country’s Tigray regional government after it carried out a deadly attack on a military base overnight. He says “the last red line has been crossed.” The statement cited months of provocation and incitement, and immediately raised concerns that one of Africa’s most populous and powerful countries could plunge back into war. A six-month state of emergency has been declared for the northern Tigray region. The well-armed Tigray People’s Liberation Front was a dominant part of Ethiopia’s governing coalition before Abiy took office in 2018 and announced sweeping political reforms.