News organizations rebuke Trump on election results claim

News organizations are strongly rebuking President Donald Trump for declaring on live television that it was a “major fraud” that he hadn’t been declared the election’s winner. Trump made the statement from the White House after 2:20 p.m. NBC broke into his remarks to say that Trump was making false statements, and others criticized his remarks. The Associated Press said it was simply too early to declare a winner in several states. It was an explosive moment in a night where media outlets had been preaching patience in waiting out results that could take days.