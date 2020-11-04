Biden wins Wisconsin, presidency still hangs in balance

Biden wins Wisconsin, presidency still hangs in balanceNew
WASHINGTON (AP) — The fate of the United States presidency hung in the balance Wednesday as Democratic challenger Joe Biden picked up a big win in Wisconsin while fighting President Donald Trump in other battleground states. Neither candidate cleared the 270 Electoral College votes needed to win the White House, and the margins were tight in several other states. Top advisers for both Biden and Trump on Wednesday morning expressed confidence that they respectively had the likelier path to victory in the outstanding states.