Prosecutor: Don’t dismiss doc’s 25-count murder indictment

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A prosecutor says an Ohio court should refuse to dismiss the murder indictment for a hospital doctor charged in 25 patient deaths. William Husel is accused of ordering excessive painkillers for patients in the Columbus-area Mount Carmel Health System. He pleaded not guilty and says he was providing comfort care to dying patients. Husel’s lawyers argue that the prosecutor wrongly influenced the grand jury by excluding contradictory information about another patient, and they say the indictment should be tossed. Franklin County’s prosecutor called the challenge meritless and impermissible in a filing Tuesday and said the court shouldn’t even have an evidentiary hearing on the matter.