Stocks shake off election night wobbles to rally; tech leads

Stocks are rallying again on Wednesday, but only after spinning through an election night dominated by surprises and sharp swings. The S&P 500 was up 2.9% in afternoon trading and on pace for its best day in five months. Analysts said the gains came as markets saw the upside of political control in Washington remaining split between Democrats and Republicans. But it followed up on a tumultuous overnight session where U.S. stock futures and bond yields swung up, down and back again as results showed a race that’s still too early to call between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden.