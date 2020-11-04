World waits nervously, impatiently for US election result

The delay in knowing the U.S. election winner is jarring to a planet weaned on American speediness. World leaders generally refrained from commenting about the possibilities either way. But the particularly fractious contest between President Donald Trump and Democrat Joe Biden has sparked concerns overseas America’s sharp divisions will endure long after the winner is declared. Gloating was heard in some countries that have been on the receiving end of U.S. criticism about how they run their own elections. But others see the slow vote-counting as a living example of how democracy works.