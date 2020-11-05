Trump hits election integrity with unsupported complaints

WASHINGTON (AP) — With votes still being counted across the nation, President Donald Trump is seeking to undermine confidence in the nation’s election. From the White House Thursday night, he threw out baseless accusations about the integrity of the results in his race against Democrat Joe Biden. Hours earlier, Biden offered reassurances that the counting could be trusted, projecting a more presidential appearance while urging patience from Americans. Meanwhile, election officials in key battlegrounds pressed ahead on Thursday with vote counting, two days after Election Day. Biden appeared to be pushing closer to winning the presidency, while Trump’s path to reelection has become very narrow though still possible.