Experience new galleries on First Fridays in Binghamton

(WBNG) -- The Broome County Arts Council First Fridays Art Walk in Downtown Binghamton returns on Friday, Nov. 6.

During the November First Fridays the Artisan Gallery, Orazio Salati Studio and Gallery, Cooperative Gallery 123 and the Roberson Museum will be open from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. The Artisan Gallery will showcase artwork by Cole Johnson, with a focus on themes of nature. The show will run from Nov. 5 through Nov. 28.

Shawna Stevenson, the Programs and Marketing Manger with the Broome County Arts Council, says everyone is required to wear a mask, use hand sanitizer, keep a safe social distance, and follow other coronavirus safety guidelines.

The Artisan Gallery is located on 95 Court Street in Binghamton and is open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Friday and Saturday. For more information on the Broome County Arts Council visit their website here.