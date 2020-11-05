EXPLAINER: How much misinformation is kicking around?

They go together all too closely these days: momentous events — and bad information that tells an inaccurate story about how they’re happening. The two days since Election Day demonstrate this to be true. Karen Mahabir, fact check and misinformation editor for The Associated Press, says her team of reporters has had no shortage of work since Americans stopped voting late Tuesday. She says there’s lots of misinformation that focuses on ballots and the voting process, and that Pennsylvania has become a particular focus of bad information. Mahabir also says that social platforms have largely kept promises to monitor and flag misinformation posted by their users.