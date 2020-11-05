Great weather might be an understatement

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. High 64 (60-66) Wind S 5-10 mph

THURSDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low 42 (38-44) Wind S becoming SW 3-8 mph

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. High 64 (60-68) Wind SW 5-10 mph

We'll start the day with some sunshine. We will put some clouds in the forecast, but with partly cloudy skies and above average temperatures, it's going to be another beautiful November day.

Partly cloudy skies tonight will give us lows in the 30s and 40s.

Friday and the weekend will be dominated by sunshine and highs in the 60s. We'll be watching for the possibility of some 70s!

A cold front will approach on Tuesday. That will be our next chance of showers. These will hold off until later in the day, with a better chance of rain and showers Wednesday.

