Man charged under Australian foreign interference law

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Police say a 65-year-old man has become the first person to be charged under Australia’s 2-year-old foreign interference laws. An Australian Federal Police statement says Di Sanh Duong has a relationship with a foreign intelligence agency. Police would not name the country. Doung was charged in the Melbourne Magistrates Court with preparing for a foreign interference offense, which carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison. He was released on bail to appear in court again in March. The charge followed a yearlong investigation led by the Australian Security Intelligence Organization, the nation’s domestic spy agency, and federal police.