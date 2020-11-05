UPDATE: Miles of Interstate 81 northbound back open in Susquehanna County, Pa

UPDATE: Miles of Interstate 81 northbound back open in Susquehanna County, PaUpdated
UPDATE:
SUSQUEHANNA CO, Pa (WBNG) -- Part of Interstate 81 is back open after a crash Thursday.
According to 511PA this is in between exits 206 and 211.
Pennsylvania Department of Transportation officials say they expect the road to reopen around 5:00 p.m.
Traffic cameras show a big backup.
Picture Credit: 511PA