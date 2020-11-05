 Skip to Content

UPDATE: Miles of Interstate 81 northbound back open in Susquehanna County, Pa

Updated
Last updated today at 4:37 pm
4:26 pm Top Stories

UPDATE:

SUSQUEHANNA CO, Pa (WBNG) -- Part of Interstate 81 is back open after a crash Thursday.

SUSQUEHANNA CO, Pa (WBNG) -- Part of Interstate 81 northbound in Susquehanna County is closed because of a crash.

According to 511PA this is in between exits 206 and 211.

Pennsylvania Department of Transportation officials say they expect the road to reopen around 5:00 p.m.

Traffic cameras show a big backup.

Picture Credit: 511PA

Author Profile Photo

Steve Altieri

Related Articles

Skip to content