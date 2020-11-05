SUNY schools must have their plan to test 140,000 students before Thanksgiving ready

(WBNG) -- SUNY schools must submit their plan to test every student before Thanksgiving to the SUNY Chancellor's Office on Thursday.

In October, SUNY Chancellor Jim Malatras told the universities that they must have a plan to test the system's 140,000 students.

After Thanksgiving, most students will participate in remote instruction only.

Students who test positive for, or are exposed to COVID-19 will be required to quarantine or self-isolate for two weeks.