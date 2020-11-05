Elections chief: Pennsylvania making good headway in count

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania’s elections chief says she expects the number of ballots left to count in the presidential race to dwindle rapidly from hundreds of thousands. President Donald Trump and Democrat Joe Biden are fighting for the largest electoral prize yet to be called. Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar said Thursday that it’s a tight race. She says counties are making good progress. Some of the state’s most populous locales reported finishing their tallies. The Trump campaign and the Republican Party have filed a flurry of lawsuits. The campaign tried to stop the count in Philadelphia, but a federal judge refused to go along.