A closer look at local entrepreneur at the Koffman Southern Tier Incubator

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Despite a challenging economy, Koffman Southern Tier Incubator Operations Director, Laura Holmes, says the Incubator has seen an increase in entrepreneurs.

The Incubator, which is affiliated with both Binghamton University and SUNY Broome, is a place for entrepreneurs to begin, develop, and grow their businesses/companies, says Holmes.

She adds that it's a great help for the Southern Tier economy as well, noting that if the companies are successful, then they hire more people.

While Incubators have seen a 40-50% decrease in entrepreneurs nationwide, she says that at the Koffman Southern Tier center they have added more people since March and have only lost one tenant.

Alex Kosyakov, founder of Natrion, is one of those those new tenants.

The 19 year old founder came to the Incubator just a few months ago back in August. Right now, it has three full time employees but Kosyakov says its also hired Binghamton University student interns.

He says he has learned a lot since being at the Incubator, including on how to recieve capital.

The Incubator provides a physical space for some entrepreneurs who wish to rent it and continue developing their brands on site, but adds that there are also other membership offers for aspiring entrepreneurs to choose from.

Overall, Holmes says the Incubator is there to provide its tenants with all types of support: from passing along contacts and networking opportunities to providing physical spaces and labs.