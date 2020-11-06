Advocates race to find Georgia voters who cast bad ballots

ATLANTA (AP) — Advocates for both presidential candidates are racing to find every person in Georgia who submitted a flawed ballot before time runs out to fix the paperwork. The race could be decided by the narrowest of margins, and the deadline for correcting ballots is 5 p.m. Friday. Some of the problem ballots were from absentee voters with missing signatures. Some voters did not have an ID when they arrived at the polls. Others were not listed on the voter rolls and will need to explain why. No one knows how many flawed ballots needed to be fixed. Each of the state’s 159 counties keeps its own tally.