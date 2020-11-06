Assemblywoman Donna Lupardo teams up with CHOW, CCE for Holiday Meal Program

(WBNG) -- Local officials and non-profits are banding together to do some good in the community.

State Assemblywoman Donna Lupardo is joining with CHOW and the Cornell Cooperative Extension to announce a new holiday meal program.

The goal of the program is to provide as many meals as possible to those in need in the local community.

Officials say the need exists in our local area, and no family should go hungry over the holidays.



"We have been acutely aware of growing food insecurity across the state. Before we got into the pandemic, estimates were there were approximately 1.2 million people who were food insecure, and now we're practically looking at 2 million or more," Assemblywoman Lupardo said.

Officials say a $50 donation will provide an entire meal for a family of 4 to 6 members, but donations of any amount are appreciated.

Donations will be accepted for the holiday meal program today through to Dec. 6th.

To donate to the program, click here.

After the fundraising period, CHOW and CCE will work together to purchase and fill boxes that will be distributed the week of Christmas.

Monetary donations will be accepted and more information on the program will be available at the Broome County Regional Farmer's Market during operating hours.