Biden edges into lead as Pennsylvania count nears finish

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania vote counters are edging closer to wrapping up their tally. Mail-in votes gave Democrat Joe Biden a narrow lead Friday in the fight for the state’s cache of 20 electoral votes. Republican President Donald Trump needs to pull off a repeat of his 2016 victory in Pennsylvania to have a shot at reelection. Pennsylvania elections officials weren’t allowed to process mail-in ballots until Election Day under state law, and those ballots have skewed heavily in Biden’s favor after Trump spent months claiming without proof that voting by mail would lead to widespread voter fraud. The millions of mail ballots from across the state are overwhelmingly breaking in Biden’s direction.