Biden sees path to 270; Trump attacks election integrity

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is testing how far he can go in using the trappings of presidential power to undermine confidence in this week’s election against Joe Biden, as the Democrat gains ground in tight contests in some key battleground states. With his pathway to reelection appearing to shrink, Trump on Thursday advanced unsupported accusations of voter fraud to falsely argue that his rival was trying to seize power. It amounted to an extraordinary effort by a sitting American president to sow doubt about the democratic process. The president’s remarks deepened a sense of anxiety in the U.S. as Americans enter their third full day after the election without knowing who will serve as president for the next four years.