Delaware Co. sees increase in COVID numbers

DELAWARE COUNTY (WBNG) -- The Delaware County Board of Supervisors has announced they are experiencing an increase in COVID-19 cases in the county.

Delaware county has reported 9 new cases of the coronavirus today, bringing the number of known active cases of the virus in the county up to 52.

Officials say these new numbers are higher than the total of positive COVID cases Delaware County saw at the height of the state shutdown.

The county has reported a total of 215 confirmed cases to date.

194 people are now under mandatory quarantine, with 7 people isolated in the hospital.

The county had reported a total of 9 COVID related deaths and 154 full recoveries or people no longer seeking care.

The Board of Supervisors said, "the numbers in Delaware County are increasing and we are working diligently to get this recent outbreak under control."

The county also said Delaware County Public Health posts daily on a coronavirus dashboard which shows the number of reported cases and recoveries each day.

Delaware County advises residents to continue to practice social distancing, wear face coverings, and regularly wash their hands, encouraging these practices especially as the winter months approach.