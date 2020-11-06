EU slaps sanctions on Belarus leader, son and 13 others

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union has imposed sanctions on the president of Belarus and 14 other officials over their roles in the security crackdown launched during protests of the country’s August presidential election. The EU said on Friday that Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko was put on the sanctions list along his son and national security adviser, Viktor Lukashenko. The sanctions ban listed individuals from traveling within the European Union and a freeze on their assets. EU citizens and companies also are forbidden from providing them with funds. The addition of Lukashenko and his associates to the EU’s list means that a total of 59 Belarusian officials are now subject to the sanctions.