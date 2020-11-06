EXPLAINER: Why AP hasn’t called Pennsylvania

The Associated Press has not declared a winner in the battleground state of Pennsylvania, because there were hundreds of thousands of votes left to be counted Friday in the contest between President Donald Trump and Democrat Joe Biden. Trump, who held a 675,000-vote lead early Wednesday, prematurely declared victory in the state. By early Friday his lead had slipped to about 22,000. And the race is destined to get tighter. The vast majority of the votes left to be counted there were cast by mail — and that is a form of voting that Biden has carried by a large margin.