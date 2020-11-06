FBI Albany, New York State Police and Johnson City Police expected to announce update in Shakeel Khan homicide

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Special Agent in charge of the FBI Albany Field Office, Thomas F. Relford, will join New York State Police and the Johnson City Police Department on Monday, Nov. 9, to announce an update regarding the murder of Shakeel Khan.

Shakeel Khan, the owner of Halal Bites, was murdered in Johnson City on Mar. 30, 2019 around 10 p.m. Police say a masked man approached Khan while he was closing the restaurant and shot him.

Less than one month after Khan was shot and killed, federal authorities began working on the investigation.

At the time, Johnson City Police Chief Brent Dodge said, "the scope of the investigation has really broadened. There have been some leads we’ve been able to eliminate as possibilities and some new ones have come open, but we're still working hand in hand with state police major crimes investigators.”

Chief Dodge also said they don't believe it was a hate crime and that Khan was targeted.

The news conference will take place at 3:30 p.m. in Binghamton.

You can watch the conference live on the 12 News Facebook page and website.