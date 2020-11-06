Gen Z and Millenials are turning to TikTok for Comedic Relief amid waiting for Election Results

(WBNG) -- As Americans continue to wait for the Presidential Election results, Gen Z and Millenials are turning to TikTok for comedic relief, and are particularly focusing on the battleground states like Nevada and Georgia to create content.

If you've scrolled on the app in the past three days, you'll notice that users are creating TikToks poking fun of how long it takes for certain states to count ballots.

Users personify these states -- for example, Nevada is being personified as "lazy" due to its delay in ballot count. And it's not just TikTok that's creating this content: memes and Twitter have also joined in on the fun.

Ryan Yarosh, Director of Media and Public Relations, says he isn't surprised by the this, adding that TikTok is an escape for people and is viewed positvely.

TikTok content creators for Binghamton University's TikTok account agree. They add that in a time of such stress and anxiety, the younger generation turns to comedy.

They also add that on TikTok, people are more open with their opinions and beliefs, and "let it all out."

The app has gained widespread popularity since the summer, Yarosh says, and adds that he doesn't believe it's going away any time soon -- especially when people are still stuck inside.